Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Shares Down 0.3%

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.28 and last traded at $31.28. 659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 million, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.30.

About Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF

The Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NWLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US large-cap stocks screened for both growth and positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

