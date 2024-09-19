NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Shares Up 0.7%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 10,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 106,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

