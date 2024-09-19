NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 353.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $113.37 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average of $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,288,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,632,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock worth $449,025,722. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

