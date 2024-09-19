NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 583.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.7% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 524.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 417,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,601,000 after purchasing an additional 350,845 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 382.8% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 895.7% during the second quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 44,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 40,421 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 858.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 46,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 650.4% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,679 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $113.37 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average of $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $13,419,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,655,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,592,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $13,419,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,655,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,592,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,288,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,632,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock worth $449,025,722 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

