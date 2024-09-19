NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 650.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,679 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,661,000. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 945.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 84,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 76,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.68. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,725,633 shares of company stock valued at $449,025,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.