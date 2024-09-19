NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NVDA. TD Cowen raised shares of NVIDIA to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $13,419,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,655,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,592,139.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,725,633 shares of company stock valued at $449,025,722 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 870.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 808.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

