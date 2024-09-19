NVR (NYSE:NVR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9,624.67

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9,624.67 and last traded at $9,565.63, with a volume of 1568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9,461.98.

NVR Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8,729.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8,037.22. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth $53,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.