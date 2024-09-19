NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Jennifer Wuamett Sells 3,500 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $231.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.70 and a 200 day moving average of $254.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

View Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.