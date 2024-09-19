O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 1,194 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.78 and a 200 day moving average of $115.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

