Ocado Group’s (OCDO) Not Rated Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.21) to GBX 260 ($3.43) in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.94) to GBX 380 ($5.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
