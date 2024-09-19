Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.37. Approximately 498,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 823,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,782.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $252,711.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,782.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,920.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $585,413. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 111,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 105.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.