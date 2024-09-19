Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Trading Down 0.1%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78.80 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 79.50 ($1.05). 467,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,373,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.60 ($1.05).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £446.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3,975.00 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.35.

Get Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 1.51 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.50. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.