OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $22.48.
About OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.