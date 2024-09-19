Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ODFL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.83.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $196.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.94. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after buying an additional 10,944,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,210,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,849,000 after purchasing an additional 270,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,116 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

