Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Kevin Mclain Sells 15,000 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $98.13 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $136,978,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $59,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,637,000 after acquiring an additional 512,928 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,981,000 after acquiring an additional 372,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,103,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

