Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Kevin Mclain Sells 15,000 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $98.13 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $136,978,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $59,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,637,000 after acquiring an additional 512,928 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,981,000 after acquiring an additional 372,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,103,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why General Mills Is the Perfect Hedge for S&P 500 Volatility
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Viking Therapeutics Is Having a Year to Remember: Time to Buy?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Leverage Proven Stock Factors With These Top 3 Smart Beta ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.