Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Increased by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,860,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,419,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after buying an additional 595,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $102.61 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $103.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

