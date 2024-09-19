Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Boosted by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up 2.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Sienna Gestion grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 115,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 741,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 81,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 47.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $102.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $103.58.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

