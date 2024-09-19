Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.75

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.75 and last traded at $102.24, with a volume of 38512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

