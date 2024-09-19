OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Trading Down 13.5%

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 179,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

OMNIQ Trading Down 13.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence-based solutions in the United States. The company provides artificial intelligence technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

