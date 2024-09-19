Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 428.93% from the stock’s current price.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONCY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.95. 104,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,152. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONCY Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.