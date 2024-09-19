One Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,855 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 709,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

