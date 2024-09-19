One Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 82,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,111 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $351.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $372.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.32 and a 200-day moving average of $313.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.