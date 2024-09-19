One Capital Management LLC Invests $204,000 in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after acquiring an additional 92,894 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LRGE opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $372.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

