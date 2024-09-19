One Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,425 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,275,000 after acquiring an additional 233,475 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,775,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,351,000 after purchasing an additional 984,807 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,688,000 after buying an additional 1,433,463 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,373,000 after buying an additional 1,359,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in UDR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,732,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,737,000 after buying an additional 103,384 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.28.
UDR Price Performance
Shares of UDR opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.85. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
