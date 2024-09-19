One Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,425 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,275,000 after acquiring an additional 233,475 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,775,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,351,000 after purchasing an additional 984,807 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,688,000 after buying an additional 1,433,463 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,373,000 after buying an additional 1,359,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in UDR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,732,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,737,000 after buying an additional 103,384 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.85. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.