One Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in AES by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AES. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

AES Trading Up 0.1 %

AES stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

