OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) SVP Michael A. Hedlund Sells 2,400 Shares

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.75. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,314,000 after acquiring an additional 373,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in OneMain by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,937,000 after acquiring an additional 889,387 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OneMain by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,465,000 after acquiring an additional 270,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,914,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OMF

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.