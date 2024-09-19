Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, September 23rd

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Monday, September 23rd. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of OTRK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 892,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,755. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Ontrak had a negative net margin of 222.54% and a negative return on equity of 238.43%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Ontrak from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ontrak stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 10.47% of Ontrak as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

