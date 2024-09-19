OPKO Health’s (OPK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.64. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,469,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,944,577.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 736,644 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,134. Company insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 79.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

