Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,519 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $44,527,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 979,798 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 10,622.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 848,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 840,653 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,538,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,596,000 after buying an additional 434,590 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 493.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 505,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 420,017 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Element Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE ESI opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $28.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

