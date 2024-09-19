Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,164 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $65,056,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after buying an additional 73,936 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.52.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.5 %

DAL stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.