Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Option Care Health by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,023,000 after acquiring an additional 735,344 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,417,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,759,000 after purchasing an additional 96,587 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,233 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 73,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Option Care Health by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 394,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 114,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $663,429.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Option Care Health Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

