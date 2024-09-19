Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 34.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Signal news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE FSS opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.91. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.