Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,356 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 47,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 36,640 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 293,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 30,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

