Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $10,545,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $6,133,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MongoDB from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.56.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $280.11 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.85 and its 200-day moving average is $299.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.68 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,005 shares of company stock worth $8,082,746 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.