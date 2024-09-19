Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in YETI by 571.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

YETI stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

