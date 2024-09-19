Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,343,723,000 after buying an additional 17,367,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,519 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,186 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 305.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $139,246,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO stock opened at $110.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,927,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

