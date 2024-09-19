Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 13.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after acquiring an additional 58,529 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth approximately $100,662,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 347,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.5 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $252.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.00 and its 200 day moving average is $249.92. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $275.58.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LFUS

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,369,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,328 shares of company stock worth $4,437,986 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.