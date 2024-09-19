Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 506 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.17.

TDY opened at $426.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $415.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.23. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $448.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

