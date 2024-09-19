Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,076 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,275 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,424,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,178,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after buying an additional 709,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Encompass Health by 614.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 540,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,637,000 after buying an additional 464,897 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average is $85.08. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $94.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

