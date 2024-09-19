Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,164 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 182.0% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.

Amgen Stock Up 0.0 %

AMGN opened at $332.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

