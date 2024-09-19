Oppenheimer Raises Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Price Target to $15.00

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 192.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAPR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 200,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

