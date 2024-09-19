Optimist Retirement Group LLC Acquires New Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GES. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,062,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Guess? by 76.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 776,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after acquiring an additional 335,947 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Guess? by 423.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 155,281 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.92. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.96 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GES has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GES

Guess? Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.