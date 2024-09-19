Optimist Retirement Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLYV opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

