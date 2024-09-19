Optimist Retirement Group LLC Buys 868 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.5% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

