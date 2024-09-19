Optimist Retirement Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,450,000 after acquiring an additional 851,313 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,096,000 after purchasing an additional 173,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 314,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
VOX stock opened at $140.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.
About Vanguard Communication Services ETF
Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.
