Optimist Retirement Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

