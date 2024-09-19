Optimist Retirement Group LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners accounts for approximately 1.2% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Optimist Retirement Group LLC owned 0.07% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $3,566,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 18.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 36.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.13. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $593.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARLP shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

