Optimist Retirement Group LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 32,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 74.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $135.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $196.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

