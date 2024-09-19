Optimist Retirement Group LLC Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $82,854,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $61,327,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 826.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after buying an additional 365,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after buying an additional 290,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

LYB opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

