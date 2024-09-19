Optimist Retirement Group LLC Sells 272 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $122.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $124.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

